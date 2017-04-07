Articles From This Week's Edition

Town to hold open house

Adelle Ellis

Times Reporter

Community members are invited to attend the first ever Town of Strathmore information open house on April 10 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

The Information open house will be filled with displays to showcase the town’s plans for their Canada 150 projects that coincide with Canada’s birthday.

“We are holding an open house to let the public know what we are doing for big projects this year,” said Jennifer Sawatzky, municipal clerk for the Town of Strathmore.

Showcased projects will include plans and displays for Strathmore downtown revitalization. Planned improvements in the town’s parks – Kinsmen Park, Gray’s Park and Lambert Park – include new energy efficient lighting, playground upgrades, a community pavilion, pathway connectivity upgrades and a lake clean up.

There will also be several facility upgrades, including plans for the aquatic centre to provide mobility access to the second floor, enclosing the water slide so it can be used year-round, and the addition of a steam room and sauna.

The library and farmers market building will also receive some upgrades which will be detailed on April 10.

At the open house, the town will showcase plans for the new K-9 public school and the new regional recreation facility fieldhouse.

“There are a lot of big capital projects that we want to showcase and show the public what we are doing this year,” said Sawatzky.

Also at the event will be information from town departments on different programs and services offered, and the RCMP will have a recruitment booth.

Town vehicles will be on display, including graders and fire trucks. There will be a kid’s zone with different things for kids to do surrounding the Canada 150 theme.

“This is being done with the public’s tax dollars and so it’s good for them to know what we do, see how much actually goes into the community and what council’s plans are for the community,” said Sawatzky. “It’s a great way to stay informed and to know what is going on.”

The event will include refreshments and door prizes.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this so we are pretty excited about it,” said Sawatzky. “There are some pretty major big things happening so we thought it’s great for the community to know what we are doing for them.”