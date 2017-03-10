Large drug bust sees locals charged

Adelle Ellis

Times Reporter

Nine Strathmore and area residents were arrested on various drugs and stolen property offenses, following an investigation that began in December 2016.

Forty-one-year-old Strathmore resident Craig Coffey is charged with instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, in addition to 27 other charges related to drugs and stolen property.

Eight other area residents were arrested and charged with over 30 offences related to drugs and stolen property: Kurtis Goett, 19, from Strathmore; Gabriella Michaud, 20, from Strathmore; Michael Fittler, 27, from Strathmore; Tracy Brown, 38, from Strathmore; Echo Brandt, 39, from Strathmore; Paul Craig, 42, from Wheatland County; Michael MacCharles, 49, from Strathmore; and James MacCormack, 59, from Gleichen.

The joint investigation between ALERT Medicine Hat’s organized crime team, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP Gleichen, saw the seizure of approximately $75,000 worth of cash and drugs, including methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana, and approximately $450,000 worth of stolen property including pick-up trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles and heavy equipment which ALERT believes were likely being exchanged for drugs to be distributed throughout the southeastern Alberta region.

The searches took place at four homes in Strathmore, one in Wheatland County and one at a business in Gleichen with the assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Strathmore.

The investigation was opened by ALERT in response to concerns from the community about meth trafficking and other associated crimes in southeastern Alberta.

Items seized include a loaded 9mm Norinco handgun, 561 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of crack cocaine, 146 grams of marijuana, $9,000 in cash, five stolen pick-up trucks, two utility trailers, two recreational vehicles, one flat-deck trailer, one skid-steer loader and one transport truck.

MacCormack was arrested in his business in Gleichen prior to the Strathmore search warrants taking place, and has since been released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on March 23.

“(MacCormack) was part of an ongoing investigation that we had in Gleichen that he was actively trafficking drugs,” said Gleichen RCMP Cpl. D.S. Mercer. “MarCormack was subsequently arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking both methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as property obtained by crime under $5,000.”

Two warrants have also been issued for two other suspects: Kyle Labbe, 31, from Strathmore and Jalene Campbell, 24, from Strathmore.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community should call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).