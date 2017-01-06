Martin Shields excited for 2017

Adelle Ellis

Times Reporter

His first full year serving as Member of Parliament (MP) in the House of Commons has been exciting and eye opening, serious yet fun, educational and lively. With what is in store for Martin Shields in 2017, it appears his second full year in term will be nothing less than all that, plus some.

“I was elected for [the Conservative] party. But I am representing all 103,000 people in the [Bow River] riding whether they voted for me or not. I am here to help absolutely everyone,” said Shields.

Shields, who sits on the environmental sustainability committee, has spent the last year learning his role as MP and the things he needs to do, attending events and businesses in the Bow River riding, sitting through numerous question periods, private members’ bills, debates, committee meetings, and in general being as involved in politics as he possibly can be – even making three 10-minute speeches in the House of Commons in regards to debates and motions being made by other individuals.

“The environmental committee has been really interesting, we’ve looked at a lot of interesting pieces of legislature and have learned a lot,” said Shields. “Bovine tuberculosis is a huge issue in this riding. I’ve spent a lot of time with that.”

Shields noted that his work on the environmental committee is one of his greatest successes, and although it all can’t be accredited to him, by being a part of the committee he is opening some people’s eyes to the benefits of what drives Alberta’s economy: specifically oil and gas, and agriculture.

“In the beginning there were some people in the legislature that believed there should be another inch of pipeline built; [and] also that farmers and ranchers were this weird group of people that were reaping and pillaging the land,” said Shields. “But as a committee we were able to get people talking and seeing that there is value in pipelines. We were also able to look at protected areas in regards to farmers and ranchers.

“For people from urban areas to understand the degree that our farmers and ranchers are stewards and conservationists of the land is big. And that’s important to me,” added Shields.

Although his own background is mostly in education and politics, it seems Shields was named to the right committee in the house, as his passion for the environment and agriculture is undeniable.

“The [Bow River] constituency has some of the most productive and irrigated districts in the world and produces phenomenal food; it is really diverse. You get hyped when you see these things, you just want people to know how great this place we live in is,” said Shields.

This coming spring, Shields is stepping it up to the next level by proposing a private members bill. He is taking his passion for the environment and for agriculture and is turning it into a bill that, if passed, “will be about farmers and ranchers as conservationists and stewards of the land and to recognize them as that,” he said, adding he has been working on this bill for several months and will be continuing to work on it throughout the beginning months of 2017.

“It’s a very small thing in a sense, but I think it is achievable. To me, and for our area, I want to recognize our agricultural base. We have the capability of producing food in this constituency for the whole world, and we do that. We are fortunate to be in one that does,” said Shields.

Shields, who spends most of his time in meetings and conferences in Ottawa, still tries to make enough time while in Alberta to visit as many people, communities, events and businesses as possible.

One of Shields’ biggest challenges is making it out to each of the 47 communities in the constituency and attending different events to meet people, listen to them and represent them. This is one of the biggest differences for him being in federal government, as compared to municipal government when he only had one community to connect with.

“A low point is when I am far away from my constituents. It’s hard to be that removed and not be able to go to all the events and meet all the people I would like to,” said Shields.

“This is a great constituency: great people, good events and all sorts of industry that most people don’t know about,” he said. “We have lots of good business people doing amazing things in our communities.”

Shields stays in touch with his constituents through a strong media presence on Facebook and Twitter so that people know where he is, what he is doing and what he is working on. This is something he and his team will be working on even more in the New Year. (Follow him on Twitter at @MartinBowRiver, or on Facebook at facebook.com/MartininBowRiver.)

In 2018, Parliament Hill’s Centre Block, including the Peace Tower, will be closed for a rebuild, which is expected to take up to 10 years to complete. Shields strongly suggests his constituents try to visit Ottawa and Parliament Hill in 2017, the 150th anniversary of Canada, and before the closing of Centre Block.

“It’s your buildings, it’s your capital,” he said. “I encourage people to visit your buildings within this 150 Canada year.”

Even though Shields is looking to have another busy year serving as MP, one thing is still true: he does not take lightly the job he was voted in for and he is doing the best he can for his constituents.

“It really is a privilege to be able to do this,” said Shields.