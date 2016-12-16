Helping hand to attainable housing

Wheatland council directed staff to work with the Wheatland County Economic Development Board to research ideas for attainable housing and revitalization projects in the county.

“There is a demand for attainable housing, within existing communities in Wheatland County,” said Alan Parkin, county CAO. “It would be advantageous to research the possibility of providing attainable housing, in order to grow the existing tax base and revitalize our existing communities.”

Attainable housing is housing within the reach of someone making the average wage in the county. Affordable housing was often the term used for social housing, where people were given subsidies to by or rent homes, as they did not have sufficient financial resources.

There is land owned in various hamlets by the county that could be utilized to build attainable housing projects. Some councillors felt the county could partner with developers to make attainable housing available for residents. With 25 to 30 per cent down payments required by banks to qualify for financing, many people who can afford the monthly mortgage payment often cannot come up with the lump sum for the down payment.

“There are people in our communities that cannot afford to buy a home,” said Councillor Brenda Knight.

She said that there are many private/public partnerships that work well.

There was some discussion at the Dec. 6 Wheatland County council meeting as to who should be conducting the research.

“Is this part of the board’s duties or council’s responsibility?” asked Reeve Glenn Koester. “The board should have the freedom to research these types of projects out. It should be part of their mandate.”

Councillor Rex Harwood said that if it is just a matter of administration time to assist in the research, the county could help the board find some options for residents.

Koester indicated there is a proposal to put an addition on the Wheatland Lodge, with more information expected after Jan. 16. Koester said he would like to wait to make any new decisions, until county received information on the lodge addition.

Despite a split vote, council passed the direction for staff to compile information and bring it back to council for consideration.