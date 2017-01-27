Adelle Ellis

Times Reporter

The Town of Strathmore has received $450,000 for upgrades to the ice plant system at the Strathmore Family Centre arena, through a new federal funding program.

To assist communities in celebrating Canada’s 150 years of confederation, the federal government has launched the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150).

A total of $42.2 million has been allocated for community improvement projects across Western Canada.

Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament (MP) for Calgary Skyview, announced on Jan. 18 that seven recreational and cultural projects in southern central Alberta have received a Government of Canada CIP 150 investment total of $1,638,814.

“With this federal funding, many arenas and recreation centres will receive upgrades and be improved. Such as the ice plant here in the Strathmore Family Centre arena, and the beautiful Sportsplex in Siksika,” said Kang. “Projects will help and enhance energy efficiency in community activities and centres.”

He added that the projects will leave a legacy lasting well beyond this year.

Upgrades at the Strathmore arena will include a new condenser and motor, two new compressors and motors, two brine pumps and new control system upgrades.

“The Strathmore Family Centre is designed for year-round recreation. Thousands of people pass through this centre weekly,” said Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell, who added that the centre operates at capacity for most of the year.

The current ice plant system in place is over 26 years old and has not yet needed any major renovations.

“A complete overhaul of the system is needed,” said Ell. “It is vital to extending the reliability and life expectancy of this facility.”

The new compressors will improve the energy efficiency of the plant by 20 to 25 per cent, which will lower operating costs and be better for the environment.

Siksika Nation received $409,500 in CIP 150 funding to renovate Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex.

Standard and District Agricultural Society received $50,000 to enhance light energy efficiency at the Standard and Rosebud Arena. There will be new LED lights installed over the ice surface as well as in the bathrooms, meeting room, mechanical room, change rooms and outside of the building.